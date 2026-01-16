The Health Department has reported a total of 6,490 HIV cases in Himachal Pradesh, according to official data. Of the total cases, 3,613 are men and 2,842 are women, showing that the infection continues to affect both genders across the state.

District-wise data reveals that Kangra has recorded the highest number of HIV cases at 1,722, followed by Hamirpur with 1,071 cases. Mandi has reported 794 cases, while Una has recorded 707 cases. Other districts include Bilaspur with 468 cases, Shimla with 335, Solan with 326, Kullu with 299, Chamba with 196, Sirmaur with 159, Kinnaur with 30, and Lahaul-Spiti with 12 cases.

The department has expressed concern over the age profile of those affected, stating that people in the 16 to 45 age group account for more than 60 percent of the total HIV cases in the state. This age group represents the most active working population, making the trend a matter of serious public health concern.

Health officials have stressed the need to strengthen awareness campaigns, promote regular testing, and ensure early treatment to prevent further spread of the infection. The department continues to implement HIV prevention and counselling programmes across Himachal Pradesh, focusing especially on young people.