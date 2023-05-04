Starting this month, lakhs of consumers in Himachal Pradesh will have to brace themselves for a jolt in their electricity bills as the state’s Electricity Regulatory Commission has increased the electricity rates per unit from 22 to 26 paise. This comes as a result of the government abolishing the earlier subsidy of 20 paise.

Domestic consumers who consume more than 125 units of electricity will have to pay an additional charge of 22 paise per unit, while commercial and industrial consumers will be hit harder with an increase of 46 paise per unit. The bills will start arriving this week for electricity used in April.

The decision to increase the rates has been met with criticism from consumers, who are already reeling from the effects of the ongoing pandemic. With the weather being colder than usual this year, the consumption of electricity has been high due to the use of heaters and geysers. This has led to fears among consumers of receiving an unusually high bill.

The Sukhu government has defended the decision, citing the need to increase revenue to fund developmental projects in the state. However, this move is likely to put a strain on the finances of many households and businesses.