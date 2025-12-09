With electricity consumption escalating every year in government offices, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to conduct comprehensive energy audits in all major government buildings. The Directorate of Energy has issued a notification inviting proposals from private companies and consultancy firms to carry out the audits.

Officials said that outdated infrastructure, inefficient electrical equipment, and poor energy management practices have led to unnecessary power use in many government establishments. The rising electricity expenditure has now pushed the government to initiate audits and enforce improvements.

According to the Directorate of Energy, the primary goal of the exercise is to identify areas where energy is being wasted and recommend practical measures to reduce consumption. The selected firms will conduct detailed audits and prepare a list of energy conservation measures that are both cost-effective and technically feasible.

A techno-economic feasibility report will be prepared for each building. This report will assess the potential savings from every proposed measure, the investment required, and the payback period. Priority will be given to improvements that offer the highest savings at the lowest cost.

Post-audit, the government plans to implement efficiency upgrades in lighting, heating and cooling systems, pumps, appliances, and building management systems. Technical support for designing and executing these improvements will also be provided by the selected agencies.

The state government believes this initiative will help save crores of rupees in electricity expenses in the coming years. It will also support environmental protection by reducing unnecessary energy consumption. Officials consider the project an important step toward making Himachal Pradesh an energy-efficient state.