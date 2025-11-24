Shimla Police arrested three persons, including a woman, after recovering 4.2 grams of Chitta from a building in Ward No. 3 of Theog in Shimla district. The suspects were nabbed following a raid conducted on the basis of a tip-off that drugs were being sold and consumed in the area.

The accused have been identified as Vishal alias Vicky (24), a resident of Shilu village in Theog; Ayush Sharma (29), a resident of Ward No. 3, Theog; and Tanvi Thakur (23), a resident of Vani village in Chopal tehsil. Police recovered heroin along with ₹10,000 in cash from their possession, and all three were arrested on the spot. A case has been registered under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Investigation is underway.

In another case, police in Manali seized a larger consignment of drugs and arrested five individuals, including two women, from a hotel near Mall Road. Acting on secret information that a young man and woman from Punjab were running a drug supply network from a grocery store inside the hotel, police conducted a raid and recovered 26.29 grams of chitta from the suspects.

Those arrested have been identified as Rohit Verma (23) of Jalandhar, Punjab; Seema Kaur (23) of Nikodar, Jalandhar; Mukesh Kumar Yadav (24) of Revati in Uttar Pradesh; Sanijul alias Dada (33) of Bardhaman, West Bengal; and Noorvanu Khatoon alias Pinky (24) of Bardhaman, West Bengal. DSP K.D. Sharma said the accused are being interrogated, and further investigation into the supply chain is in progress.