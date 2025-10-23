Shimla — Himachal Pradesh’s Public Works Department (PWD) rest houses have recorded a sharp surge in bookings and revenue after the state government introduced an online booking system earlier this year. Since June 2025, the rest houses have earned ₹2 crore within just four months — a development Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu described as a step towards his government’s vision of ‘Vyastha Parivartan’.

Chief Minister Sukhu said that bookings for PWD rest houses were earlier done offline and were not easily accessible to the general public. “Soon after taking charge, we decided to bring all rest houses online to ensure transparency and convenience. Now, people receive immediate confirmation messages on their phones or email with room details,” he said. The Chief Minister added that the online system has enhanced accountability and transparency while also benefiting the common man.

PWD Secretary Abhishek Jain informed that the online booking facility, launched in June, allows the public to reserve rooms on a “first-come, first-serve” basis with 50 percent advance payment — ₹250 for Himachalis and ₹500 for non-Himachalis. Over 276 rest houses and 1,000 rooms are now available daily through the portal.

The digital transition has significantly boosted occupancy rates across the state. Hamirpur Rest House’s occupancy rose from 62 to 85 percent, Tara Devi from 30 to 50 percent, Dharamshala from 50 to 75 percent, and Ghumarwin from 30 to 66 percent. Jain noted that this has led to a “substantial increase in government revenue and convenience for citizens.”

He added that regular inspections are being conducted to ensure maintenance, proper facilities, and quality food at rest houses.