Formed by the union of two rivulets, the Chandra and Bhaga, which rise in the upper Himalayas in the Lahaul region, the ancient river Asikni has witnessed the Vedic age, Mughal influence and modern transformation

Shimla — Flowing gracefully through the Himalayan ranges before joining the Indus River in Pakistan, the Chenab, also known as Chandrabhaga, is more than just a river — it is a living symbol of India’s ancient history, faith, and cultural evolution. Its journey from the Vedic “Asikni” to the Persian-influenced “Chenab” reflects centuries of linguistic and civilizational transformation across northern India.

According to Vedic literature, the river finds mention in the Rigveda as Asikni, meaning “dark or black water.” In the Atharvaveda, it is also referred to as Krishna, another word for black, and Iskamati in other texts. Greek travellers who visited ancient India called it Akesinis — a Greek adaptation of Asikni — while some accounts also referred to it as Sandrophagos, the Hellenized form of Chandrabhaga.

The river’s name Chandrabhaga gained prominence during the Mahabharata period, derived from the confluence of two rivers — Chandra and Bhaga — at Tandi in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul region. From this sacred junction, the Chandrabhaga flows through steep Himalayan valleys, meeting the Marusudar River at Bhandarkut, near Pangi, Pader, and Kishtwar.

This confluence at Bhandarkut holds deep religious significance. Locals of Kishtwar, Doda, and Pader consider it a sacred site for performing last rites and immersing ashes, with cremation grounds located at three corners of the confluence. Beyond this point, the Chandrabhaga transforms — both geographically and linguistically — into what we now know as the Chenab.

From Chandrabhaga to Chenab: The Linguistic Transition

The transformation of the Sanskrit-based Chandrabhaga into Chenab began during the medieval period, with the spread of Persian and Mughal influence in northwestern India. The complex Sanskrit pronunciation posed difficulties for Urdu–Persian speakers. Consequently, the word Chandra was shortened to Chan or Chin, while the Persian word Āb — meaning “water” or “river” — was added. Thus emerged the name Chenab, literally meaning “River of the Moon.”

This new name appeared in historical records such as those of Alberuni, the renowned scholar from Ghazni, Afghanistan, who wrote about Indian rivers in the second century. The Chenab’s name, therefore, symbolises a blend of Indian and Persian linguistic traditions, reflecting the historical mingling of cultures in the subcontinent.

A River of Faith, Flow, and Fertility

The Chenab continues its journey past Akhnoor in Jammu, crossing into Pakistan, where it becomes a major tributary of the Indus River, sustaining vast agricultural lands of Punjab. Its waters — swift, cold, and sacred — have long inspired poets and pilgrims alike.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Tandi confluence, where the Chandra and Bhaga meet, remains a revered spot, attracting visitors seeking both spiritual solace and natural beauty. For the people of the Himalayas, the Chandrabhaga is not just a river but a heritage — a link between myth and modernity.

From its Vedic roots as Asikni to its modern identity as Chenab, this river continues to flow — carrying within its currents the stories of civilisations, faiths, and the eternal rhythm of nature.