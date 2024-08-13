Shimla – Ahead of Independence Day, Khalistani terrorists have issued threats to Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, warning him against hoisting the tricolour on 15th August at the Shaheed Bhuvnesh Dogra Ground in Dehra. The threats have reportedly come from Gurvatwant Pannu, the leader of the banned organization ‘Sikh for Justice,’ and have caused widespread alarm.

As per information, Gagret MLA Rakesh Kalia received a threatening call on Tuesday morning. The call, which came at 10:04 AM from an international number (+44 7537 171704). The caller threatens, “If you or your Chief Minister hoist the tricolour on 15th August in Dogra Ground of Dehra, we will bomb all the Indians there. This is the beginning of our war against you Indians and your country.”

Following this threat, MLA Kalia reported the incident to the Amb police station. SHO Amb, Gaurav Bhardwaj, confirmed that a case has been registered, and an investigation is now underway.

In light of these threats, the state government has moved swiftly to bolster security across the region. SP Rakesh Singh emphasized that the investigation is being conducted with urgency, as authorities work to trace the source of the calls and bring those responsible to justice. It has also been revealed that both the Deputy Commissioner of Kangra and the SDM have received similar threats, further escalating security concerns.

This latest threat is part of an ongoing pattern of attempts by the separatist organization to disrupt peace in Himachal Pradesh. Previously, the group was involved in placing controversial flags at the Dharamshala Vidhan Sabha gate, an incident that led to multiple arrests. In response to these developments, the state government has deployed additional police forces at strategic locations to ensure the safety of citizens during the Independence Day celebrations.