The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved the final alignment of the much-anticipated Jalori Tunnel, a 4.2 km long passage connecting Bhargol to Shoja in Himachal Pradesh. The project also includes approach roads spanning 2.1 km from Ani and 5.5 km from Banjar.

The tunnel promises to bring transformative connectivity to the Ani and Nirmand subdivisions, ensuring year-round access to the district headquarters, Kullu. It will also reduce the distance between Jalori and Kullu by eight kilometers, providing much-needed relief to residents and travellers.

In a significant decision, the approved alignment ensures no harm to the Serolsar Lake, located six kilometers from Jalori Pass at an altitude of 10,000 feet. This environmentally conscious approach has been welcomed by locals and environmentalists alike.

The people of the Ani assembly constituency have long demanded the Jalori Tunnel to overcome the challenges posed by the high-altitude Jalori Pass, which stands at 10,280 feet. During heavy snowfall, the pass becomes impassable, forcing locals to either risk crossing it on foot or travel an additional 100 kilometers via Mandi to reach Kullu.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had promised the construction of the Jalori Tunnel during a public meeting in Ani before the Lok Sabha elections. Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh also played a key role by urging the Union government to expedite the project.

With the alignment finalized, the focus now shifts to land acquisition and the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR). The tunnel is expected to enhance connectivity, boost the local economy, and improve safety for residents and tourists.