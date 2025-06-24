As monsoon rains sweep across Himachal Pradesh, the state is witnessing a rise in waterborne diseases such as jaundice and diarrhoea. Health authorities have issued an advisory in response to the increasing number of cases being reported from various parts of the state.

According to official sources, 10 to 15 cases of waterborne illnesses are being reported daily from district hospitals, apart from those reaching medical colleges. The Health Department has directed hospital administrations to maintain an adequate stock of essential medicines and remain on high alert.

Major health institutions, including Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla, Tanda Medical College, Dr. Radhakrishnan Medical College Hamirpur, Nerchowk Medical College, Chamba, and Nahan Medical College, have all been alerted. District hospitals, civil hospitals, and community health centers have also been instructed to stay vigilant.

Doctors attending to patients in Outpatient Departments (OPDs) have begun educating them about the risks associated with contaminated water. Medical experts warn that bacteria responsible for diarrhoea often enter the body through impure water sources, and in many cases, diarrhoea may occur even after jaundice has subsided. Hence, continued caution is advised even during recovery.

Health Secretary M. Sudha confirmed the development and attributed the surge in cases to monsoon-related contamination of water supplies. “Due to the rains, we are seeing a rise in waterborne diseases. We have issued an advisory to all health institutions and urged the public to stay alert,” she said.

The government has also instructed the Jal Shakti Department to conduct water quality tests across the state. In areas where water has been found unfit for consumption, officials have been directed to install information boards to warn the public.

As the monsoon continues, residents are being advised to boil drinking water, avoid eating outside food, and practice proper hygiene to prevent the spread of infections.