Chamba – The Rural Development Department has suspended the then Block Development Officer (BDO) of Teesa, Manish Kumar, for his alleged involvement in a ₹3 crore scam related to the purchase of apple plants under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) in Sanwal Gram Panchayat of Chamba district.

The matter came to light recently when complaints were raised about irregularities in procuring apple plants meant for plantation work under MNREGA in Sanwal Panchayat. Acting on the allegations, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) launched an investigation into the purchases.

The SDM’s report revealed multiple procedural lapses and financial irregularities in the procurement process. Following this, a departmental inquiry was conducted by the Rural Development Department, which confirmed the mismanagement of funds and violations in the purchasing process.

Based on the findings of the inquiry, the department suspended Manish Kumar from service. Officials stated that the irregularities involved misuse of public funds worth ₹3 crore, with serious violations of MNREGA guidelines.

The department has not ruled out the possibility of further action against other officials involved, and accountability is being examined at multiple levels. The case has raised serious concerns about transparency and oversight in rural development schemes in remote regions of the state.