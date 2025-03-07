NABARD sanctions funds under RIDF to boost rural connectivity; work to begin within a month

Shimla – In a major push to strengthen rural infrastructure, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has approved ₹109.3 crore for 10 rural road projects in six districts of Himachal Pradesh. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh informed on Thursday that the funding was cleared during the 141st meeting of NABARD’s Project Internal Approval Committee under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) tranche XXX.

The minister said these projects would play a key role in enhancing rural connectivity, improving transport facilities, and benefiting thousands of residents across remote areas of the state. He added that better road networks will ensure smooth movement of agricultural produce, essential goods, and public transport, ultimately strengthening the rural economy.

“The present government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is committed to delivering progressive governance and ensuring holistic development. By consistently representing Himachal’s infrastructure needs at the central level, the state has been able to secure vital funds for various projects,” said Singh.

Key Projects Approved

The sanctioned projects cover important road upgrades and new link roads, including:

Junalla-Karloti-Chhat-Berthin road

Tikkar Manoh via Jakhyol-Ramehra-Sulkhan-Dhirwin road

Rohru-Chirgaon-Dodrakawar road

Link roads from Pirsaluhi (Kangra) to Kitpal (Hamirpur)

Puyad to Tikkari via Dharli

Thathar Tripal to Mehwa Panchayat Road

Saheed Tej Singh Smarak Jatta-Ra-Nallah to Kukrigalu via Harijan Basti Saloun, Katloun & Chhamyar

Additionally, a 35-metre span bridge connecting Nehwat, Nayaser, Ghaini, and Devidhar has been approved, along with a road from Kanshiwala to Biroja Factory via Jable Ka Bag, Kanol Lag, and Batuni Morch, which will include culverts and full metalling and tarring.

The PWD Minister has directed officials to complete all formalities and begin work on these projects within a month. He also instructed that strict quality standards be maintained during construction to ensure timely and durable completion.

“These road projects will not only bring remote villages closer to mainstream development but also open new opportunities for economic activities, particularly in agriculture and small-scale trade,” Singh added.