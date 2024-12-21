Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has been selected as one of the seven Centers of Natural Farming (CoNF) under the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF). The ₹2,481 crore initiative, approved by the Union Cabinet, aims to promote chemical-free, sustainable agricultural practices across the country.

The NMNF focuses on reviving traditional agricultural methods by integrating local livestock, diversified cropping systems, and agro-ecological principles. Alongside Nauni University, institutions such as Gurukul, Kurukshetra, and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University have also been selected for this mission.

Prof. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Vice Chancellor of UHF Nauni, expressed his gratitude to the Government of India and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for this recognition. He highlighted the university’s longstanding efforts in natural farming research and extension, emphasizing that this achievement will strengthen their capacity to validate sustainable agricultural practices scientifically.

Himachal Pradesh has been at the forefront of natural farming, with over 1.7 lakh farmers already adopting chemical-free methods. The state government has supported this shift by offering premium prices for wheat and maize grown through natural farming techniques. Nauni University has also contributed to developing natural farming curricula for NCERT and ICAR, further advancing the mission’s objectives.

The first meeting of the Centers of Natural Farming is scheduled for December 22–23 in Hyderabad to establish operational guidelines for the mission. Prof. Chandel, a member of the National Advisory Committee for the Promotion of Natural Farming, noted that the initiative would provide long-term benefits to farmers and the environment by reducing cultivation costs, enhancing soil health, and promoting biodiversity.