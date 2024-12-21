A fire broke out this evening in a multi-story building in Krishna Nagar, Shimla, leaving the structure completely gutted. While no casualties have been reported, the incident has highlighted several critical issues in the city’s fire safety preparedness.

Firefighting vehicles were unable to reach the spot due to narrow roads and encroachments in the area, delaying response efforts. Despite the use of fire extinguishers, the blaze could not be contained.

The incident has also brought attention to the neglect of Shimla’s traditional hydrant system, which remains inoperative in many areas. Residents criticized the administration for its failure to develop a robust mechanism to handle such emergencies, particularly in densely populated parts of the city.

Shimla’s lack of proper road infrastructure in several neighborhoods continues to hinder emergency services. The fire has reignited concerns about urban planning and the urgent need for corrective measures to ensure safety and accessibility in vulnerable areas.

Authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the fire and address the systemic challenges that contributed to the situation.