Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to amend the Land Ceiling Act to resolve the long-standing issue of land transfer for Radha Soami Satsang Beas Charitable Hospital in Bhota. The amendment bill will be introduced on the first day of the Winter Session of the Vidhansabha, set to commence on December 18 in Dharamshala.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during a meeting held at his official residence, Oak Over, directed officials to draft the bill immediately and present it in the upcoming cabinet meeting. He emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring that the hospital continues to provide quality healthcare to the local population.

“The matter of Bhota Hospital’s land has been unresolved for almost a decade. Despite being discussed during the BJP’s tenure in 2019, no resolution was reached. The current government is determined to provide relief to the Radha Soami Satsang Beas and secure the hospital’s future,” said Sukhu.

Initially, the government considered an ordinance to address the issue. However, with the Winter Session approaching, the legislative route of introducing an amendment bill has been deemed more practical.

In a related development, Radha Soami Satsang Beas has ordered the reopening of the Bhota Charitable Hospital for patients starting Monday. Staff previously transferred to Sikandarpur have been instructed to return, according to hospital administrator Jitendra Jaggi.