Two phase panchayat elections in tribal areas of Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba on 29 Sep, 1 October

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission has announced Panchyati Raj Institutions (PRI) elections in the tribal areas of Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba.

In a notification announced on Tuesday, elections will be held in two phases on 29 September and 1 October.

The entire electoral process will be completed by 6 October.

The list of polling stations will be published on or before 13 September.

The interested candidates can file their nominations on 13,14 and 15 September for the office bearers of Gram Panchyat, Panchyat Samiti and Zila Parishad.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on 16 September and the candidate may withdraw his or her candidature on 18 September. The candidates will be allotted symbols immediately after the time of withdrawal is over.

The counting of votes for Ward Members, Up-Pradhan and Pradhan and Pradhan of Gram Panchayats shall be taken up immediately after the close of the poll at Gram Panchyat Headquarters.

The counting of votes for the members of Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad will be taken up on 4 October at respective Block Headquarters, while the counting for Ward Members once started shall continue until it is complete.

The results of the election of Member, Up-Pradhan and Pradhan of Gram Panchayat shall be declared immediately after counting is over.

The result of the election of Members of Panchayat Samiti shall be declared on the day of counting at Block Headquarters immediately after the counting process is over, while the Zila Parishad shall be declared in accordance with the provisions of Himachal Panchyati Raj (Election) Rules, 1994.