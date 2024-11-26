Travelling to Shimla is set to become faster and more scenic with the construction of a 38-kilometer ropeway connecting Parwanoo to the state capital. Estimated to cost ₹6,800 crore, the project will be the longest ropeway in India, providing a sustainable travel option for tourists and residents alike.

The Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation (RRTSDC) has completed land marking and surveys, while Tata Consultancy is preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) at a cost of ₹2.5 crores. The project will be executed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and will feature eight stations, including stops at Jabli, Dagshai, Barog, Solan, and Tara Devi Temple.

Ajay Sharma, Director of the Ropeway Corporation, said, “The survey has been completed, and the DPR is underway. This ropeway will significantly reduce travel time and provide a convenient, eco-friendly option for commuters.”

The ropeway is expected to transport 3,000 to 5,000 passengers per hour and will be completed in eight phases. Upon completion, it will not only improve connectivity but also offer breathtaking aerial views of the Himalayas, boosting tourism and local economic opportunities.

The ropeway will offer tourists a chance to witness the natural beauty of the Himalayas from above, making the journey to Shimla a memorable part of their visit. Residents will also benefit from a quicker, hassle-free commute to the state capital. The project will be built in eight phases, ensuring a systematic approach to its completion. Upon realization, it will stand as a landmark achievement in India’s transportation and tourism sectors, enhancing the accessibility and charm of Shimla.

With this development, the “Queen of Mountains” is poised to welcome more visitors, adding a new chapter to Himachal Pradesh’s tourism story.