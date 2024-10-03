Solan – The Municipal Corporation Solan has once again come under scrutiny for its handling of the Solid Waste Management Plant in Salogra. The State Pollution Control Board has imposed a fine of Rs 9.90 lakh on the corporation for negligence in managing the waste at the site. The corporation has been given 15 days to pay the fine, with the threat of further action looming if the payment is delayed.

This isn’t the first time the Pollution Control Board has taken such action against the municipal body. Previous fines have been levied for similar issues related to improper waste disposal at the Salogra plant, both during the time of the former Municipal Council and the current Municipal Corporation. The plant has long been a source of controversy, facing questions about garbage management tenders and the failure to properly dispose of waste. In fact, a tender mandated the removal of legacy waste within two years, but this target has yet to be achieved.

The latest fine comes as a result of the corporation’s failure to address the growing garbage at the Salogra site, despite repeated instructions from the Pollution Control Board. Assistant Engineer of the Pollution Control Board in Parwanoo, Anil Rao, explained that the board had sent multiple communications urging the corporation to resolve the issue, but these were largely ignored. As a consequence, the corporation now faces a significant penalty.

What’s more concerning is the environmental damage caused by the mismanagement of the plant. Thousands of tons of garbage reportedly washed away during the recent rains, contaminating nearby water sources. The plant, which sits adjacent to NH-5, has also become a source of foul odours that spread across the area, inconveniencing travellers and residents alike.

Although the Municipal Corporation had contracted a third party to manage the waste at Salogra, it is now being held accountable for the contractor’s alleged negligence. Questions are being raised about whether the corporation will pay the fine from its own funds or seek to recover the amount from the contractor. The solid waste plant has become a major headache for the Municipal Corporation, especially after receiving zero marks in the cleanliness survey conducted in January.

Despite the severe criticism and financial penalties, the corporation appears to have learned little from its past mistakes. The fine is just the latest chapter in the ongoing saga of waste mismanagement in Solan, and more action is expected from the Pollution Control Board in the coming days.

Assistant Engineer Anil Rao added, “The Municipal Corporation was delaying the removal of garbage from the Salogra site, extending deadlines repeatedly. Strict action has now been taken, and further steps will follow if the situation doesn’t improve.”