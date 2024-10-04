Shimla: The state of Himachal Pradesh has secured a substantial ₹293.36 crore for essential road projects under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for the financial year 2024-25. Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the approved funding will support five critical road and bridge projects aimed at improving connectivity across various districts, including Shimla, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Mandi.

Minister Singh underscored that these projects are a direct result of the persistent advocacy by the PWD and the active engagement with the central government to address the state’s pressing infrastructure needs.

Key allocations include:

₹54.87 crore for the upgradation of the 52 km Tikkar-Jarol-Gahan-Nanakhari-Khamadi road in Shimla

₹41.10 crore for the 20 km Sujanpur Tihra-Sandhol road in Hamirpur

₹79.25 crore for the 37 km Navgaon-Beri road in Hamirpur

₹86.34 crore for the construction of an 828-meter high-level bridge over Gaj Khad in Kangra

₹31.80 crore for the upgradation of the 9.6 km Bakhrot-Karsog-Sanarli-Sainj road in Mandi

Minister Singh expressed his commitment to improving the state’s infrastructure, stating that these projects would not only enhance road conditions but also foster economic growth and improve the quality of life for residents in the affected regions.