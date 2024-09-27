Residents Can Submit Suggestions by October 3

Shimla: The Shimla Municipal Corporation is inviting suggestions from residents as it works to formulate a new Street Vendor policy for the town. Residents can submit their feedback through letters or emails by October 3. The policy aims to regulate street vending and streamline the allocation of vending spaces.

Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Attri stated that the new policy would designate specific areas marked by blue lines for registered street vendors. “We are seeking suggestions from the public to ensure a well-rounded policy,” Attri said. He added that in August, during a special house meeting, councillors were also asked to provide their input.

The vending policy is in its final stages and is expected to be implemented soon. According to the policy, the Municipal Corporation has conducted a survey identifying both vending and non-vending zones across Shimla. Street vendors will only be allowed to set up their stalls in the designated areas. Each vendor’s registration number and photograph will be displayed at the stall, ensuring compliance with the regulations. Vendors operating outside these zones will face fines, and only one person per family will be issued a vending license.

Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya has already directed the corporation to complete the process by December 30. He emphasized that preference would be given to widows, specially-abled individuals, and people from economically weaker sections. He also stressed the importance of prioritizing local vendors in the allocation of vending spaces. The policy is expected to bring order to street vending in Shimla, benefiting both vendors and residents while ensuring public spaces are well-maintained.