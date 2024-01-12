In a significant move to boost tourism and support local guides, the Dharamsala Forest Circle has implemented a 50 percent reduction in entry and tenting fees for popular trekking routes, including the renowned Triund trek. This decision, in line with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s directives, is expected to not only attract more visitors to the region but also provide relief to registered guides.

According to a spokesperson from the Forest Department, the entry fee has been slashed from Rs. 200 to Rs. 100 per person per day. Additionally, the tenting fee, which previously stood at Rs. 1100, has been reduced to Rs. 550 for accommodating two persons, inclusive of the entry fee.

In a bid to further support the local tourism ecosystem, the Forest Department has announced that no fees will be levied on registered local guides associated with recognized Miscellaneous Adventure Activities Operators. These guides must be officially registered with the Tourism Department under the H.P. Misc. Adventure Activities Rules, 2021.

The move is anticipated to not only make trekking in Dharamshala more affordable for adventure enthusiasts but also encourage the growth of tourism-related businesses and services in the area. As the scenic beauty of Dharamshala continues to attract travellers, this reduction in fees is expected to enhance the overall experience for tourists and promote the region as a preferred destination for trekking and adventure activities.”