In a significant move to boost renewable energy, the Himachal Pradesh government has removed the “first come, first served” condition for setting up ground-mounted (grid-connected) solar power plants. This change, effective immediately, allows applicants to apply for solar power projects at any time of the year, streamlining the process and making it more accessible for interested parties.

Previously, the 2023-24 scheme of the Himachal Energy Department mandated a first come, first served basis for project allocation, which often resulted in many applicants being unable to complete the required documentation within the stipulated time. This restriction has now been abolished, enabling a more inclusive and flexible application process.

Interested individuals can now apply online for setting up solar power projects ranging from 250 kW to 5 MW, with an application fee ranging from ten thousand to one lakh rupees. The approval process has also been expedited, with approvals granted within a week of completing the documentation.

These projects will primarily utilize private land, creating employment opportunities and enabling the use of barren land. The State Electricity Board will purchase the solar power generated by these grid-connected plants. Him Urja Director NS Chauhan confirmed that the removal of the prescribed limit aims to facilitate broader participation in renewable energy initiatives.

Permanent residents of Himachal Pradesh are eligible to apply individually for these projects. However, applicants from outside the state can only apply for 5 MW plants. For setting up a 250 kW plant, about 5 bighas of land are required, whereas a 1 MW plant requires approximately 20 bighas. Projects established on land near the electricity board’s substation or a passing 11 KV/22 KV line will incur lower connection costs. Conversely, if the private land is far from the substation, the applicant must bear the costs of laying the line and power loss.

The State Electricity Board Limited is committed to purchasing the energy produced from these projects at the purchase rate determined by the State Electricity Regulatory Commission at the time of allotment, ensuring a guaranteed market for the generated power.