In a close contest, Ashish Sharma, the BJP candidate, has secured victory in the by-election for the Hamirpur seat in Himachal Pradesh. Sharma edged out his nearest rival, Dr Pushpendra Verma of the Congress, by a margin of 1,571 votes.

Sharma received a total of 27,041 votes, while Verma garnered 25,470 votes. Out of the 52,783 votes cast, 711 were ballot votes. Sharma’s share of the votes stood at 51.23%, with Verma close behind at 48.25%.

This win marks the second consecutive victory for Ashish Sharma in the Hamirpur seat. He previously won the election in 2022 as an independent candidate and this time he clinched the seat representing the BJP.

Ashish Sharma’s success is seen as a testament to his popularity and effective campaigning. Despite the competitive nature of the election and the aggressive campaign of Congress led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Ashish Sharma managed to maintain his lead and secure the seat once again, reinforcing his position as a key political figure in Hamirpur.