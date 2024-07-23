Shimla – BJP leader Jairam Thakur has demanded accountability from the Congress government for a substantial loan of ₹25,000 crores taken during its tenure. Thakur criticized the current administration, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, for what he described as mismanagement and lack of transparency in handling state finances.

Thakur, while interacting with the media following the swearing-in of newly elected MLAs, emphasized the critical role of the opposition in ensuring governmental accountability. “It is the job of the opposition to keep the government on the right track. We must strongly oppose every anti-people work and dictatorial decision. If the government does good work, the Bharatiya Janata Party is with the government, but if it acts arbitrarily, we will raise our voices against it. We will rebuke them for every wrong decision and stop them. If needed, we will fight for the interests of the people from the road to the House,” he stated.

Thakur was particularly vocal about the government’s failure to deliver on election promises, advising Chief Minister Sukhu to stop misleading the public and focus on fulfilling the commitments made during the campaign. “The Chief Minister should now stop lying and work towards fulfilling the election guarantees given by the Congress. Now his boat is not going to sail by lying. The people of the state are waiting for relief from the government. The families affected by the disaster have not received any relief yet. The youth are protesting at the gate of the Selection Commission to release the results of the examinations. The Chief Minister should remember the big statements of the big leaders of the Congress Party and start working towards fulfilling them with immediate effect,” Thakur said.

When questioned about the loan liabilities by journalists, Thakur demanded clarity from the government. “Instead of talking about this and that, the Chief Minister should tell why the government took a loan of about ₹25,000 crores in the tenure of one and a half years? Today, development work in the state has come to a standstill. What did the government do with this money? Where was it spent?” he asked.

Thakur contrasted the Congress government’s financial management with the previous BJP administration’s handling of the state’s finances. “Our government also faced a terrible period of an epidemic like Corona. Not a single penny was cut from the rights of any employee. Not a single development work was allowed to stop. From roads to educational and health institutions, everything was made better and better. From giving pay commissions to the employees to providing every necessary facility to the common man. Schemes like Himcare and Sahara were given,” he noted.

He further criticized the current government for dismantling successful BJP-initiated schemes. “Schemes like Grihini Suvidha were taken to every home. The budget for social security was quadrupled. Government schemes were taken to every home, but what did the Sukhu government do? They closed the institutions opened by us, stopped the budget of our government’s schemes, and worked to close the schemes undeclaredly. Youth and farmers were cheated by closing schemes like Swavalamban and Natural Farming. Why is the government taking loans every month even after closing dozens of schemes? The people of the state should answer this,” Thakur demanded.