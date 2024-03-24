BJP fields Dr. Rajiv Bhardwaj from the Kangra Lok Sabha seat

In a surprising turn of events, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been announced as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This announcement came alongside the declaration of Dr. Rajiv Bhardwaj as the party’s candidate from Kangra.

Ranaut, known for her outspoken nature and stellar performances in Hindi cinema, will now venture into the realm of politics, representing the BJP in Mandi. Born on March 23, 1987, in Bhambla, Sarkaghat, Mandi district, Kangana hails from a Rajput family deeply rooted in Himachal Pradesh’s political and social fabric. Her entry into politics adds a new dimension to the electoral landscape, drawing attention from both her fans and political pundits alike.

With a family background steeped in public service, Kangana Ranaut brings a unique perspective to the political arena. Her mother, Asha Ranaut, is a school teacher, while her father, Amardeep Ranaut, is a businessman. Notably, her great-grandfather, Sarju Singh Ranaut, served as a member of the Legislative Assembly.

Kangana’s journey to fame began with her debut in the 2006 thriller “Gangster,” a performance that earned her the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Since then, she has captivated audiences with her versatility and has been the recipient of numerous accolades, including four National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. Her contributions to Indian cinema have been celebrated on various platforms, including being featured in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list multiple times.

Beyond her cinematic achievements, Kangana Ranaut has emerged as a prominent voice on social issues, fearlessly advocating for causes close to her heart. Her recent participation as a keynote speaker in a social dialogue program in Bilaspur showcased her commitment to engaging with the people of Himachal Pradesh on critical issues.

On the other hand, Dr. Rajiv Bhardwaj, the BJP’s candidate from Kangra, brings with him a wealth of experience in both politics and public service. As the current state vice president of the BJP and a long-time party loyalist, Bhardwaj has served in various capacities within the party, demonstrating his dedication to its ideals. His background as a medical professional further enriches his perspective, reflecting a commitment to holistic community development.