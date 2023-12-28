Shimla – In a recent development, the Transport Department has introduced significant changes to the eligibility criteria for individuals applying for e-taxi deployment under the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Scheme. According to a notification released by Principal Secretary Transport RD Nazim, aspiring candidates must now possess a minimum of seven years of driving experience to be considered for the hiring of e-taxis in various government departments.

The notification specifies that only bonafide Himachali residents are eligible to apply, with a minimum age requirement of 23 years. Furthermore, the revised criteria dictate that only one person per family is allowed to apply. Educational qualifications also play a role in the new criteria, with different experience requirements based on the level of education achieved.

If the applicant has completed the 10th grade, a decade of driving experience is mandatory, while those who have passed the 12th grade should have accumulated at least seven years behind the wheel. Alongside a valid driving license, applicants must also furnish an Aadhar card and an unemployment certificate. Reserved category applicants are required to provide relevant certificates of their category.

Transport Secretary, in response to the surge of interest in the e-taxi scheme, has revised the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) initially issued on November 30, 2023. It is noteworthy that the recent application window for the e-taxi scheme witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 600 youth expressing interest.

With approximately 111 government departments expressing interest in incorporating e-taxis into their services, the Transport Department is contemplating the initiation of the scheme’s second phase. The Chief Minister has pledged a total investment of Rs 680 crore under the Rajiv Gandhi Startup Scheme.

As the revised eligibility criteria aim to ensure experienced and qualified drivers operate e-taxis, it is anticipated that the changes will contribute to the success and sustainability of the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Scheme in Himachal Pradesh.