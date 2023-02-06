IRCTC starts WhatsApp communication for passengers to order food through e-catering services. WhatsApp number +91-8750001323

New Delhi: In a step further towards making its e-catering services more customer-centric, Indian Railways has started WhatsApp communication for railway passengers to order food through e-catering services.

The railway has started business WhatsApp number +91-8750001323 for the purpose.

Initially, two stages of implementation of e-catering services were planned through WhatsApp Communication. In the first phase, the Business WhatsApp number will be sending a message to the customer booking e-ticket for opting for e-catering services.

With this option, the customers will be able to book meals of their choice from the restaurants of their choice available at stations en route directly through the e-catering website of IRCTC without even requiring to download the App.

In the next phase of the services, WhatsApp number will be enabled to become an interactive two-way communication platform for the customer wherein an AI power chatbot will handle all queries of e-catering services for the passengers and will also book meals for them.

To begin with, WhatsApp communication has been implemented for e-catering services on selected trains and passengers and based on customer feedback and suggestions, Railways will enable the same on other trains too.

Today, approximately 50,000 meals are being served in a day to the customers through IRCTC’s e-catering services enabled through its website as well as the app.