Himachal collection up by 7 per cent to ₹708 crores

New Delhi: India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues increased to nearly ₹ 1,49,507 crores in December 2022, 15 per cent higher than in December 2021.

Revenues from the import of goods were 8 per cent higher while revenues from the domestic transactions (including import of services) were 18 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during December 2021.

The gross GST revenue collected during December 2022 is ₹ 1,49,507 crore, of which CGST is ₹ 26,711 crore, SGST is ₹ 33,357 crore, IGST is ₹ 78,434 crore (including ₹ 40,263 crores collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹ 11,005 crore (including ₹ 850 crores collected on import of goods), the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The Government has settled ₹ 36,669 crores to CGST and ₹ 31,094 crores to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of the Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of December 2022 is ₹ 63,380 crores for CGST and ₹ 64,451 crores for SGST.

The state of Himachal Pradesh has also registered a 7 per cent increase in GST Collections. The hill state collected ₹ 708 crores in December 2022 against ₹662 Crores in December 2021.