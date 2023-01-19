Women to get ₹1500 soon, Rahul Gandhi assures rural women during yatra

Indora/Shimla: After taking a decisive decision on Old Pension Scheme, Himachal Pradesh Government seems all set to fulfil its other promise of providing ₹1500 per month for women aged between 18-60 years.

The State government has constituted a Cabinet sub-committee to prepare a roadmap for the implementation of the promise to grant ₹1500 per month to women aged 18-60 years.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil will head the Cabinet sub-committee, while Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar and Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh have been appointed its members.

As per the notification issued on Wednesday, Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary will be the member secretary. The committee will present its recommendations to the Cabinet within 30 days.

Rural women also asked Rahul Gandhi when the state government would fulfil its poll promise of providing ₹1,500 per month to the women, upon which Rahul Gandhi assured them that they would soon start getting ₹1,500 per month.