To establish a dedicated team for Home isolated covid patients

Shimla: To trace Covid infection, the state health department will enhance sampling and conduct random sampling.

The state Chief Minister, in Covid review Meeting at Hamirpur on Sunday, directed health Department to enhance testing to trace Covid spread target hostel students, staff, persons engaged in public transport, random sampling in market places, testing of caterers and cooks.

The state CM has directed to establish a dedicated team to ensure proper treatment of the covid patients in home isolation to regularly monitor their health parameters.

He asked Health Department to contact home isolated patients twice a day by the local ASHA workers.

“Large scale IEC on the theme of ‘No Mask-No Service’ must be launched to cover shops, offices, hotels and general public to sensitize the people regarding strictly following guidelines issued by the State Government from time to time” CM said.

Jai Ram Thakur ordered to complete the oxygen plant at the medical college Hamirpur at the earliest and further asked to increase the bed capacity to meet out any eventuality.

Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi assured to provide logistic support to the district administration to effectively fight the pandemic. He said that special thrust must be laid on three “Ts” that is testing, tracing and treatment, as this was only mantra for containing spread of this virus.

Hamirpur District has presently 709 active cases and reported 57 covid related deaths. 620 covid patients have been kept in home isolation and 1,05,243 tests have been conducted so far in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Hamirpur Debsweta Banik said a 15 bedded dedicated Covid Ward was being established soon and the PSA (Oxygen Generation Plant) would be established within the next few days. She said that capacity of testing lab was being enhanced to more sampling.

“1,11,175 people have been administered first dose of vaccine till date in the district, where as 10,501 people have been administered second dose” Banik informed.