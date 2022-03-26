Shimla: Chief Justice, Himachal Pradesh High Court Mohammad Rafiq on Friday launched an Android-based Mobile Application of the High Court.

The Computer Branch of the Registry in collaboration with NIC scientists has developed a user-friendly android based Mobile Application of the High Court with upgraded features such as Advocate directory, case status, judgements and orders search with multiple options like cause list, digital display, free text search, e-gate pass, my diary, important judgements and links for District Courts’ websites etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice said that with unique features, this Mobile App by and large is the best in the country by any High Court.

“This will benefit Advocates, Litigants and General Public. This App also has a facility to seek the feedback of the user” he added.

He also said that the High Court is also in the process of making High Court as well as District Courts WiFi abled.

The Registrar General while welcoming the guests on the occasion said that the maximum use of the application is by the members of the Bar and valuable suggestions received in this regard will help in further up-gradation and improvement of the Application in order to meet the changing needs of different components of justice delivery system.

Justice Sabina, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Vivek Singh Thakur, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, Justice Sandeep Sharma, Chander Bhusan Barowalia, Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua and Justice Satyen Vaidya were present during the occasion.

Apart from them, Advocate General Ashok Sharma, Assistant Solicitor General of India for High Court of Himachal Pradesh Bal Ram Sharma, President Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh Ajay Kochhar and President, H.P. High Court Bar Association Lovneesh Kanwar were also present.