New Delhi: The Union Government has taken a significant step towards doing away with the practice of changing registration number if a vehicle is shifted from one state to another.

A new series of registration number has been introduced by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for this purpose.

“Government has taken a host of citizen-centric steps to facilitate mobility. An IT-based solution for vehicle registration is one such effort. However, one of the pain points in the vehicle registration process that needed attention was re-registration of a vehicle while moving to another state,” a press statement read.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, vide notification dated August 26, in order to facilitate seamless transfer of vehicles, has introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles i.e., “Bharat series (BH-series)”. A vehicle bearing this registration mark shall not require the assignment of a new registration mark when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one State to another.

Format of BH-series registration Mark will be YY BH #### XX (YY for a year of first registration, BH is Code for Bharat Series, #### is the randomised four-digit number and XX are two alphabets).

This vehicle registration facility under ‘Bharat series (BH-series)’ will be available on a voluntary basis to Defense personnel, employees of Central Government/ State Government/ Central/ State Public Sector Undertakings and private sector companies/organizations, which have their offices in four or more States/Union territories.

The motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiple of two. This scheme will facilitate the free movement of personal vehicles across States/UTs of India upon relocation to a new State/UT. After completion of the fourteenth year, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied annually which shall be half of the amount which was charged earlier for that vehicle.

15 august 2021

