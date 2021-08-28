New Delhi: The Union Government has taken a significant step towards doing away with the practice of changing registration number if a vehicle is shifted from one state to another.

A new series of registration number has been introduced by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for this purpose.

“Government has taken a host of citizen-centric steps to facilitate mobility. An IT-based solution for vehicle registration is one such effort. However, one of the pain points in the vehicle registration process that needed attention was re-registration of a vehicle while moving to another state,” a press statement read.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, vide notification dated August 26, in order to facilitate seamless transfer of vehicles, has introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles i.e., “Bharat series (BH-series)”. A vehicle bearing this registration mark shall not require the assignment of a new registration mark when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one State to another.

Format of BH-series registration Mark will be YY BH #### XX (YY for a year of first registration, BH is Code for Bharat Series, #### is the randomised four-digit number and XX are two alphabets).

This vehicle registration facility under ‘Bharat series (BH-series)’ will be available on a voluntary basis to Defense personnel, employees of Central Government/ State Government/ Central/ State Public Sector Undertakings and private sector companies/organizations, which have their offices in four or more States/Union territories.

The motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiple of two. This scheme will facilitate the free movement of personal vehicles across States/UTs of India upon relocation to a new State/UT. After completion of the fourteenth year, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied annually which shall be half of the amount which was charged earlier for that vehicle.