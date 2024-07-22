Shimla – On Monday, three newly elected MLAs, Kamlesh Thakur, Hardeep Singh and Ashish Sharma took their oaths in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. The oath-taking ceremony was held in the assembly hall, with Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania administering the oaths.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, various MLAs, and numerous dignitaries.

Kamlesh Thakur, the wife of Chief Minister Sukhu, won the election from the Dehra constituency. Hardeep Singh was elected from the Nalagarh assembly seat, becoming an MLA for the first time. Ashish Sharma, who won the election on a BJP ticket from the Hamirpur assembly seat, took his oath as an MLA for the second time.

The assembly by-elections in the Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh constituencies were necessitated by the resignation of independent MLAs. All the former independent MLAs contested the election on BJP tickets, but only Ashish Sharma managed to secure a win. Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra and K.L. Thakur from Nalagarh both lost their elections.