Shimla: Under the ‘Him Suraksha Abhiyan, 7,298 active teams comprising of officials of different departments, district administration have collected data of 21.54 lakh persons in the state.

Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi said that 29,135 persons have been identified as presumptive for Covid, 8,476 persons presumptive for tuberculosis and 688 persons presumptive for leprosy.

Sr No District Total Person 1 Bilaspur 1,23,058 2 Chamba 1,52,480 3 Hamirpur 1,86,825 4 Kangra 4,87,758 5 Kinnaur 18,313 6 Kullu 1,61,723 7 Lahaul-Spiti 5,943 8 Mandi 3,69,730 9 Shimla 1,46,761 10 Sirmour 1,37,907 11 Solan 1,98,892 12 Una 1,65,562

Health Secretary said that dedicated vehicles would be provided in identified Community Health Centres to transport the Covid-19 patients under home isolation to health institution. These vehicles would be fitted with a fiber glass to separate the driver cabin from the rear seat. In addition to this, as many as 30 ambulances have been added from the districts to supplement the emergency services. He said that walk in Kiosk have been placed in few places of the State to collect the samples of the people.

This campaign was launched on 24th November and would run till 27th December 2020 throughout the State in collaboration with Ayurveda, Women and Child Development, Panchayati Raj Departments and District administration.