Dharamshala: With increasing Chinese Spy activities in the state, the Himachal Police will recruit Chinese language Mandarin experts in Dharamsala, Kullu and Shimla.

DGP Sanjay Kundu, while addressing a press conference here, revealed that the Chinese spy are active in the areas. Kundu said that the language experts can help Police in gathering intelligence from border areas.

Incident related to the active Chinese Spy have time and again came to the light in Himachal. Recently in August, the state Police had arrested two persons, including a Chinese woman and a Tibetan man, for their alleged connection with Charlie Peng, a Chinese national who was involved in a Rs. 1,000-crore hawala racket and had snooped on the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

Mainly spying activities were linked to the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, but after skirmish at the LAC between Chinese and Indian forces, the state police also needs an extra eye on Chinese activities.