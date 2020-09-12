Shimla: In a fake degree scam, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur turned down the demand for handing over the probe to the CBI.

Congress legislature Rajinder Rana raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha through a point of order. Pointing out the fake degree scam by the Manav Bharti University, Rana demanded a CBI probe so that culprit could be brought to justice.

Rana questioned the approval from the state government to the Manav Bharati University even after University management didn’t fulfilled the required term and conditions. Rana also questioned how Manav Bharti University get approval after its Letter of Inspection got rejected twice in 2008.

Replying to the question, the Chief Minister, who also holds the home portfolio, said that a 19-member special investigation team (SIT) had been constituted under N Venugopal, ADGP, CID. “The SIT is probing the case and is in regular touch with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department. The owners and the registrar of the university are in judicial custody while three others are out on bail,” he added.

The Chief Minister ensured the house to take strict action against culprits as per the law.