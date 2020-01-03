Tourism Festival at Tattapani on Makar Sakranti

Shimla: On the occasion of Makar Sakranti, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department is hosting a ‘Tourism Festival’ at Tattapani. The festival would be organised in collaboration with district Mandi Administration.

Director Tourism Department Yunus said that the objective of organizing this tourism festival is to promote Tattapani as a tourist destination. He said that the Tourism Department was making concerted efforts to promote Tattapani from tourism point of view. He said that for the first time tourism festival was being organised at Tattapani to make it tourism destination for Indian and Foreign tourists.

Yunus said that during this event Water Sports, Satluj Aarti and cultural programmes would also be organised. On this occasion 1100 kilogram’ Khichari’ would also be cooked and it would be specially cooked in a single utensil, he added. He further added

“This is for the first time in Himachal Pradesh that Khichari would be cooked in such large quantity and will be served to about 12 to 15 thousand people.”

He said that special buses would also be plied by the Transport Department to reach Tattapani Tourism Festival from Mandi and Shimla on Makar Sakranti.