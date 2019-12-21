Agri varsity and NABARD Sign pact for Implementing Projects on Agriculture Development

Krishi Kendra Mandi, Sirmour and Una will train farmers in the area of protected cultivation, vegetable cultivation including offseason, exotic, Mushroom cultivation and dairy farming

Sundernagar/Mandi: Agriculture University Palampur and NABARD have signed an MoU for implementing three projects of Rs. 41,40,500 under Farm Sector Promotion Fund scheme.

Nilay D Kapoor, Chief General Manager NABARD, stated that these projects have been sanctioned by NABARD with the objective of promoting agriculture and allied activities for enhancing farmer’s income. He said

“Entrepreneurship development is the main motto of NABARD and that can only be achieved through capacity building of farmers in new and innovative farm enterprises and technologies.”

During MoU signing ceremony, Dr. YP Thakur, Director Extension Education, CSKHPKV, Palampur told that it was encouraging that NABARD had come forward to help the University by providing funds for the upliftment of farmers. He expressed the hope that professional trainings and demonstrations by the KVK experts would enable the farmers to double their income as per the initiatives of Govt. of India and Govt. of Himachal Pradesh.

Dr. Thakur told that all three projects sanctioned by the NABRAD will be implemented by Krishi Vigyan Kendra Mandi, Sirmour and Una in their respective districts. Dr. Thakur elaborate

“In these projects’ farmers will be imparted skill development trainings under the areas of agriculture, protected cultivation, vegetable cultivation including offseason, exotic, Mushroom cultivation and dairy farming etc.”

He further told that successful models will be established under these vocations which will serve as model entrepreneurs for further experiential learning among other fellow farmers.

The NABARD team along with Director Extension, CSKHPKV, Palampur also visited hydroponics unit at Dinak, mushroom unit at Mahadev and playhouses at Plauhta villages of District Mandi.