Indian national Congress has nominated former Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gangu Ram Musafir from Pachhad assembly segment and newcomer Vijay Inder Karan from Dharamshala assembly constituency.

State party president Kuldeep Singh Rathore has congratulated both candidates and hoped to clinch both seats from the BJP.

Pachaad was traditionally Congress strong bastion, but in 2012 assembly election BJP candidate trounced Congress veteran and seven times legislature Gangu Ram Musafir. He again secured win in 2017 assembly election. With the BJP is the state, it will be a difficult for Congress and Gangu Ram Musafir to woo electorates in its favour. However, a close contest is expected as BJP and Jai Ram Thakur won’t let momentum slip from its side.

However, in Dharamshala situation seems altogether different. Congress has pitched little known and newcomer Vijay Inder Karan in the by-election. Sudhir Sharma, former minister, had opted out from the contest after skirmish within the party fold. Sudhir Sharma was seems best candidate from the Congress, and now all eyes are on BJP.

With its choices, the grand old party has no doubt tried to strike balance between young and senior leadership. However, still it will be herculean task for the party to motivate its cadre for October 21 poll.