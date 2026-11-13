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Nathpa Jhakri Project Playing Crucial Role in Strengthening India’s Energy Security: Governor

Kavinder Gupta Reviews 1,500 MW Hydro Power Station; Appreciates Indigenous Manufacturing of Advanced Equipment

By Rahul Bhandari 2 min read

Governor Kavinder Gupta has said that the 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Project is playing a crucial role in meeting the country’s growing energy requirements and strengthening national energy security. He described hydropower as an important pillar of India’s clean energy future and said Himachal Pradesh has immense potential to contribute to the country’s sustainable development and economic growth.

The Governor made these remarks during his visit to the Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS), operated by SJVN Limited, where he reviewed its functioning, operational efficiency and contribution to the national energy infrastructure.

During the visit, Rajeev Kapoor, Chief General Manager and Head of Project, NJHPS, briefed the Governor about the power station’s generation capacity, operational achievements and technological advancements. He also apprised him of the progress made in indigenous manufacturing of critical components and sophisticated equipment used in hydroelectric projects.

The Governor was informed that several important components and advanced equipment, which were earlier imported from foreign countries, are now being manufactured indigenously in India. This reflects the country’s growing technological capabilities and its efforts to reduce dependence on imports in the infrastructure and energy sectors.

Expressing satisfaction over this development, Gupta said India’s increasing ability to manufacture sophisticated equipment for major infrastructure projects demonstrated the country’s determination to achieve technological self-reliance. He said reducing import dependence would strengthen the nation’s capabilities and contribute towards building a self-reliant India.

Emphasising Himachal Pradesh’s hydropower potential, the Governor said the state could play an important role in strengthening national energy security while ensuring sustainable development. He observed that projects like Nathpa Jhakri were vital for meeting the country’s increasing electricity demand and supporting India’s transition towards clean energy.

He further said that the contribution of such major infrastructure projects would be significant in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, as reliable and sustainable energy remained essential for the country’s economic progress.

The Governor also appreciated the dedication, professionalism and coordinated efforts of the entire Nathpa Jhakri project team in maintaining operational excellence. He emphasised that technological innovation, workplace safety and environmental protection must remain key priorities in the operation of major hydropower projects.

Rahul Bhandari

Boasting a rich and dynamic career of over 17 years in journalism, I proudly serve as the Founder, Promoter, and Editor of TheNewsHimachal. Beyond the mere statistics of my extensive coverage, my commitment lies in crafting insightful narratives that traverse the intricate landscapes of politics, socio-economics, education, and grassroots issues. TheNewsHimachal, under my editorial guidance, stands as a beacon of impactful journalism, contributing to informed discussions and catalyzing positive change. My journey encapsulates not just a number but a legacy of shaping meaningful stories that resonate deeply within and beyond the borders of Himachal Pradesh.

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