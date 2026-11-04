SJVN Reviews Arun-3 Project in Nepal, Initiates Preparatory Works for Lower Arun Hydropower Project

SJVN Limited’s top management, led by Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Bhupender Gupta, along with Director (Finance) Parthajit De and Director (Projects) Rajesh Kumar Chandel, conducted an extensive inspection of the company’s major hydropower projects in eastern Nepal following high-level discussions with the Government of Nepal in Kathmandu.

During the visit, the senior management reviewed the progress of the 900 MW Arun-3 Hydroelectric Project, inspecting key construction sites, including the dam and powerhouse locations. The team assessed the ongoing construction activities, technical standards and overall project readiness.

The management also visited the site of the 669 MW Lower Arun Hydroelectric Project and reviewed preparations for the commencement of construction activities, which are targeted to begin in November 2026. The project is considered an important downstream development in the Arun river basin and a significant addition to the region’s hydropower potential.

Interacting with teams from SJVN, SAPDC and SLPDC deployed at various project locations, CMD Bhupender Gupta appreciated the efforts of engineers, officers and employees working under challenging geographical and terrain conditions. He acknowledged their dedication and hard work, stating that their commitment would play a crucial role in ensuring the timely completion of these strategically important projects.

The SJVN leadership also held detailed review meetings with project management teams and representatives of the executing contracting agencies. Emphasising the importance of maintaining construction schedules and quality standards, Gupta directed contractors to accelerate resource mobilisation, resolve site-level challenges proactively and expedite ongoing construction activities.

The 900 MW Arun-3 and 669 MW Lower Arun Hydroelectric Projects are significant components of India-Nepal cooperation in the renewable energy sector. These projects are expected to strengthen cross-border energy collaboration, enhance clean power generation capacity and contribute to regional energy security.

SJVN reiterated its commitment to developing sustainable energy infrastructure in Nepal while maintaining project timelines, construction quality and operational efficiency.