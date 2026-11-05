Shimla – The strike by Krsnaa Diagnostics in government hospitals across Himachal Pradesh has been called off following assurances from the state government, bringing relief to thousands of patients who had been facing difficulties in accessing essential diagnostic services.

Diagnostic services resumed across government hospitals from Wednesday after an agreement was reached between the company and the Health Department during a meeting with Health Secretary on Tuesday evening.

The strike, which began on Monday, had disrupted the availability of essential medical tests in government healthcare institutions across the state. As a result, patients were forced to approach private laboratories to undergo tests prescribed by doctors, often incurring additional expenses and inconvenience.

During the meeting, the company’s key demands were discussed, including the extension of its agreement with the government for another three years and the settlement of outstanding payments. Following positive assurances from the Health Secretary, the company agreed to withdraw its strike and restore diagnostic services.

The Health Secretary also issued directions regarding the extension of the company’s agreement. With the strike now over, the collection of patient samples and other diagnostic activities have resumed in government hospitals as per the previous arrangement.

Following the end of strike, the process of conducting essential diagnostic tests through Krsnaa Diagnostics had resumed smoothly.

The restoration of services is expected to provide considerable relief to patients, particularly those dependent on government hospitals for affordable diagnostic facilities.