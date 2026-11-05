Himachal High Court Bans Commercial Activities, Loudspeakers Within 100 Metres of Renuka Lake

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued a series of strict directions to ensure the environmental protection of Renuka Ji Wildlife Sanctuary and its wetland area ahead of the annual Renuka Ji Fair, scheduled to be held from November 19 to 24.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chandra Negi has directed that no commercial activities or stalls will be permitted within a 100-metre radius of Renuka Lake and Parshuram Tal. The Court made it clear that all shops and commercial establishments must operate strictly within the designated fairgrounds to prevent any adverse impact on the ecologically sensitive area.

The Court has also imposed a complete ban on the use of loudspeakers within the sanctuary premises. To prevent plastic pollution, a joint flying squad will be deployed at the entrance to check and restrict the entry of plastic materials into the sanctuary.

Taking into consideration the expected rush of devotees and visitors during the fair, the Court has directed the authorities to arrange at least 100 temporary toilets to ensure proper sanitation facilities. It has further ordered that all shopkeepers must remove their stalls and ensure complete cleanliness of the area within three days after the conclusion of the fair.

The Bench has also directed the Animal Husbandry Department and local panchayats to take necessary measures to keep stray animals away from the fairgrounds to maintain cleanliness and prevent inconvenience to visitors.

The Court has directed the administration to expedite legal proceedings for the removal of illegal encroachments within the sanctuary area, including unauthorised ashrams and shops.

The matter will next be heard by the High Court on December 15.