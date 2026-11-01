1.43 Lakh Farmers’ e-KYC Pending, BJP Questions State Government

Shimla: The state BJP has questioned the Himachal Pradesh government over the status of 1,43,952 farmers whose e-KYC was reportedly pending under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, demanding an updated report on how many farmers have completed the verification process and how many are still deprived of benefits.

Referring to a Central Government response in the Rajya Sabha in July 2023, BJP state spokesperson Sandeepani Bhardwaj said the large number of pending e-KYC cases was a matter of concern. He demanded that the state government clarify how many of these farmers had completed their e-KYC during the last three years and how many eligible beneficiaries were currently not receiving instalments because of documentation or verification-related issues.

He said e-KYC, Aadhaar seeding and verification of land records were essential requirements for ensuring that financial assistance under PM-Kisan reached the intended beneficiaries. He alleged that the state government had not given adequate priority to resolving these issues.

Bhardwaj pointed out that the Central Government had transferred ₹220 crore to nearly 11 lakh farmers in Himachal Pradesh under the 24th instalment of PM-Kisan on October 30, 2026. Each eligible beneficiary received ₹2,000 directly into their bank account.

He said the scheme provides ₹6,000 annually to eligible farming families in three instalments of ₹2,000 each. Farmers who have received all 24 instalments have cumulatively benefited by ₹48,000. According to figures shared by BJP state president Dr. Rajiv Bindal, Himachal Pradesh farmers have received approximately ₹5,230 crore under the scheme so far.

Bhardwaj said the responsibility for identifying eligible beneficiaries and uploading verified information on the PM-Kisan portal rests with state governments, as outlined by the Union Agriculture Ministry. Press Information Bureau+1

BJP demands special e-KYC camps across panchayats

Demanding immediate intervention, Bhardwaj called for special e-KYC camps in every panchayat to help farmers complete the mandatory formalities. He suggested that the Agriculture Department, Revenue Department, panchayats, banks and Common Service Centres should work together to resolve issues related to Aadhaar linking, bank account verification and land records.

He also demanded that the state government publish an updated district-wise report covering all 12 districts, detailing pending e-KYC cases, farmers whose instalments have been withheld and the steps being taken to resolve their grievances.

The BJP spokesperson further asked the government to disclose how much money had been spent on the agricultural and animal husbandry guarantees announced during the 2022 Assembly elections, how many farmers had benefited and which promises were yet to be implemented.

“Farmers do not need speeches; they need fair prices for their produce, tangible benefits from government schemes and timely financial assistance,” Bhardwaj said.

He asserted that the BJP would continue to raise issues concerning farmers and horticulturists and hold the state government accountable for the promises made to them.