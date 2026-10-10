Construction halted after cracks appear in houses; affected residents demand permanent solution and assurance of safety

Shimla: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to conduct a detailed building condition survey of around 500 houses located along the alignment of the proposed Bhatta-Kufar-Chalaunthi twin tunnels, being constructed as part of the Kaithlighat-Dhalli four-lane project in Shimla.

The decision comes after cracks appeared in several houses in the Shanti Vihar area of Sanjauli during tunnel construction, triggering protests by residents concerned about the safety of their properties. The construction work has been halted following the complaints.

According to NHAI, the survey will cover houses situated within the tunnel’s zone of influence, including buildings located above the proposed alignment between Bhatta-Kufar and Chalaunthi. Videography and photography will be undertaken to document the existing condition of each building before construction resumes.

NHAI officials said buildings found to be in poor condition would be assessed for necessary repairs, while structurally weak structures would be reinforced wherever required. The exercise aims to establish a record of the condition of houses before further tunnelling work and address residents’ concerns regarding potential damage.

NHAI official said an IIT team was investigating the possible causes of cracks in buildings in Shanti Vihar. He said a structural condition survey of all buildings falling along the tunnel alignment would be conducted before the stalled construction work resumed. Each house would be photographed to maintain a record of its existing condition, while necessary restoration and strengthening measures would be undertaken based on the findings.

“Dahiya said the “NHAI was extending all possible cooperation to address the concerns of affected residents. He added that construction would proceed only after the concerns of homeowners had been addressed and their trust secured” he futher added.

Residents demand halt to construction

The proposed twin tunnels, measuring approximately 2.712 kilometres, are being constructed between Bhatta-Kufar and Chalaunthi. Around 700 metres of tunnel work has reportedly been completed so far.

Approximately 500 houses, accommodating thousands of residents, are situated above or near the tunnel alignment across Bhatta-Kufar, Shanti Vihar in Sanjauli and Chalaunthi. The appearance of cracks in some buildings has heightened concerns among residents, who fear further damage as construction progresses.

Residents of Shanti Vihar and Bhatta-Kufar have demanded a permanent halt to the work and called for the four-lane project to be executed according to the original survey plan. They have also sought concrete assurances regarding the safety of their homes and compensation or restoration measures in cases of construction-related damage.

A Four-Lane Twin Tunnel Affected Struggle Committee has been formed to represent the concerns of affected residents and those whose properties fall within the proposed tunnel alignment. The committee has opposed the twin-tunnel project in its current form and demanded that construction remain suspended until their concerns are addressed.

Anirudh Singh meets affected homeowners

Meanwhile, Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh met affected homeowners at a community hall on Friday to hear their grievances. Additional District Magistrate (Protocol) Gyan Sagar Negi was also present at the meeting.

During the interaction, around 300 building owners and committee members raised concerns about the cracks in existing structures and the potential impact of future tunnelling work on their properties.

After hearing their complaints, Anirudh Singh assured the residents that he would arrange a meeting between representatives of the struggle committee and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu soon.

The residents reiterated their opposition to the twin-tunnel project and demanded that construction work remain halted until a satisfactory solution was reached.