Singhi Ram Quits BJP Ahead of Rampur Bypoll, Revives Political Buzz in Virbhadra’s Stronghold

Shimla: Rampur’s political circles are abuzz with speculation following the resignation of former minister and six-time MLA Singhi Ram from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His decision, coming just days after the demise of four-time Congress MLA Nand Lal, has fuelled speculation about a possible return to the Congress and a potential comeback to electoral politics in the upcoming Rampur by-election.

Singhi Ram submitted his resignation to BJP state president Dr Rajeev Bindal on November 12, citing personal reasons for his decision. Although his brief resignation letter does not indicate any immediate political plans, the timing has raised eyebrows in political circles, particularly because the Rampur Assembly constituency is heading towards a by-election that could prove significant in the run-up to the 2027 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

For Singhi Ram, the developments in Rampur are particularly significant given his long political association with the constituency. A law graduate who resigned from government service in 1982 to enter politics, he went on to win six consecutive Assembly elections from Rampur on a Congress ticket—in 1982, 1985, 1990, 1993, 1998 and 2003. He was subsequently inducted into the Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government in 2004 as Horticulture and Food and Civil Supplies Minister.

His political journey, however, took a dramatic turn in 2007 when the Congress denied him the Assembly ticket and fielded Nand Lal in his place. The decision marked a major setback for Singhi Ram, who was then a sitting minister and a six-time legislator.

The choice of Nand Lal was politically significant. A former Special Protection Group (SPG) commando who had served in the security detail of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Nand Lal was preferred by the Congress leadership over Singhi Ram. He went on to win the Rampur seat in 2007 and subsequently retained it in 2012, 2017 and 2022. The episode became one of the defining turning points in Singhi Ram’s political career.

The 2007 episode also carries a larger political significance today. Rampur has traditionally been considered a Congress stronghold and the home turf of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. Singhi Ram was once regarded as a close associate of Virbhadra Singh, while Nand Lal also emerged as an influential leader within the Virbhadra camp. Their political history makes the forthcoming by-election more than an ordinary electoral contest.

After being denied the Congress ticket, Singhi Ram gradually drifted away from the party. He revolted against the Congress and unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Assembly elections. Following his expulsion from the party, he joined the BJP in April 2019 in the presence of then Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. His entry was seen as an attempt by the BJP to strengthen its presence in a constituency where the Congress had enjoyed a longstanding electoral advantage.

However, with Nand Lal’s demise on November 3, 2026, at the age of 72, the political equations in Rampur have once again become fluid. Nand Lal had represented the constituency for four consecutive terms since 2007 and was also serving as chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Finance Commission at the time of his death. His passing has created a political vacuum in a constituency where the Congress will be keen to retain its traditional influence.

A crucial test for Congress and BJP

The proposed by-election is expected to be among the most politically significant contests before the next Assembly elections, scheduled for December 2027. With the Sukhu government entering the final phase of its tenure, retaining Rampur would be important for the Congress, while the BJP would see the by-election as an opportunity to challenge the ruling party in one of its traditional strongholds.

The political significance of the contest also extends beyond Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Given Rampur’s historical association with Virbhadra Singh, the role of his family, particularly former state Congress president Pratibha Singh and her son, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, could be crucial in deciding the party’s electoral strategy and candidate selection.

An interesting question is whether the Congress leadership will consider Singhi Ram’s possible return or prefer a new face to carry forward Congress’s political legacy in its stronghold. The 2007 episode, when Singhi Ram was denied the ticket despite his long association with the party, could also resurface in discussions surrounding the selection of the next candidate.

For the BJP, Singhi Ram’s resignation is an uncomfortable development, particularly if he returns to the Congress and decides to contest the by-election. His decades-long political association with Rampur and experience as a former minister could make him a relevant player in the constituency’s changing political equations.

Whether Singhi Ram’s resignation is merely a personal decision or the beginning of another political realignment remains to be seen. But one thing is becoming increasingly clear: the Rampur by-election is unlikely to remain a routine contest to fill a vacant Assembly seat. It could turn into a test of political legacy, factional influence and electoral strength, with its implications extending well beyond Rampur as Himachal Pradesh moves towards the 2027 Assembly elections.