After Peterhoff, BJP Raises Questions Over Private Operation of Himachal Niketan

Shimla: The BJP has accused the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government of moving towards handing over the management of another public property to private operators, raising questions over the proposed operation of the newly constructed Himachal Niketan in Dwarka, New Delhi. BJP chief spokesperson and Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal alleged that the government was increasingly looking towards commercialising public assets instead of prioritising facilities for the people of the state.

Jamwal said the 107-room Himachal Niketan was constructed to provide accommodation to people from Himachal Pradesh visiting the national capital, particularly patients, their attendants, students and other visitors. At the time of its inauguration, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had projected the facility as an important initiative for the welfare of Himachalis.

However, the government has now issued a tender for the selection of a private agency to operate, maintain and manage the property, he said.

Questioning the government’s decision, Jamwal remarked, “Himachal Niketan is not the private property of the Congress Party. It belongs to the people of Himachal Pradesh. The move to hand over the management of a facility built for public welfare to private hands exposes the glaring contradiction between your government’s promises and its actions.”

Referring to media reports suggesting that approximately 70 per cent of Himachal Niketan could be managed by a private agency, the BJP leader expressed concern over the availability of rooms and concessional accommodation for ordinary Himachalis.

He alleged that the proposed arrangement could create difficulties for economically weaker patients and their families who travel to Delhi for medical treatment and depend on affordable government accommodation. He also questioned whether adequate facilities would remain available for students and other residents of Himachal Pradesh visiting the national capital.

Drawing a parallel with the controversy surrounding Peterhoff in Shimla, Jamwal said the BJP had earlier questioned the government’s reported plans for redevelopment and possible private-sector involvement in the management of the historic property.

He pointed out that when the Opposition raised concerns over Peterhoff being operated under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, Chief Minister Sukhu had denied that the government intended to sell the property.

Jamwal also referred to Wildflower Hall, stating that Himachal Pradesh had fought a prolonged legal battle to secure its rights over the prestigious property. Despite important judicial decisions in favour of the state, he said, questions had emerged regarding its long-term operational arrangements.

The BJP spokesperson further raised concerns over the reported proposal to hand over the operation of eight hotels owned by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) to private operators.