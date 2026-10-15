Himachal Appoints 767 Assistant Staff Nurses, Recruitment for 1,300 More Underway

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has appointed 650 Assistant Staff Nurses in medical colleges under the Department of Medical Education and at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties, Chamiyana, while 117 Assistant Staff Nurses have been appointed in Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans.

A state government spokesperson said the recruitment drive was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare services and ensure adequate staffing in government hospitals and medical institutions. The recruitment process for another 1,300 Assistant Staff Nurse posts is underway.

The state Cabinet has also approved the recruitment of an additional 500 Assistant Staff Nurses in the Health Department, further expanding the government’s efforts to address staffing requirements in the healthcare sector.

The spokesperson said appointment letters were issued to candidates selected through the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Ayog for 84 Operation Theatre Assistant (OTA) posts in the Department of Medical Education and 39 posts in the Health Department. Appointment letters were also issued to candidates selected for 21 Radiographer posts in the Health Department.

In addition, appointments have been made to 17 Pharmacist posts, while the recruitment process for another 74 posts is underway.

Recruitment is also in progress for 66 Medical Laboratory Technician posts, eight Laboratory Assistant posts, 20 Radiographer posts, two Ophthalmologist posts, seven Physiotherapist posts and 13 Operation Theatre Assistant posts.

At its recent meeting, the state Cabinet approved the filling of 30 Radiologist posts, 13 Clinical Psychologist posts and six Perfusionist posts in the Department of Medical Education. Approval was also granted for the recruitment of 10 Radiographers in Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans under the Health Department.

The spokesperson said the government was undertaking various initiatives to modernise hospitals and medical education institutions while strengthening the availability of doctors, paramedical personnel and technical staff.

As part of these efforts, the state government initiated a process in March 2025 to separate the paramedical and ministerial staff cadres of the Department of Medical Education and the Health Department. The move aims to streamline staffing arrangements and improve the management of human resources across the two departments.

The government has set a target of deploying 90 per cent of the required medical, paramedical and other support staff in all government medical colleges across Himachal Pradesh by December 31, 2026. According to the spokesperson, achieving this target would help ensure that patients can access specialised healthcare services within the state.

The spokesperson added that healthcare remained a priority for the state government, which was incurring expenditure of approximately ₹3,000 crore on the procurement of modern medical machinery and equipment.

The ongoing recruitment and infrastructure modernisation initiatives are aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery, improving hospital operations and expanding access to specialised medical services for people across Himachal Pradesh.