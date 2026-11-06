Himachal Approves Regularisation of Eligible Part-Time Water Carriers, Daily-Wage Peons in Education Department

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has approved the regularisation of eligible part-time water carriers and daily-wage peons working in the Department of Higher Education, initiating the process for the year 2026.

According to an order issued by the Education Department, the regularisation will be carried out in accordance with the guidelines notified on September 10, 2026. Following the government’s approval, the Directorate of Higher Education issued directions to all Deputy Directors of Higher Education across the state on November 5 to complete the process for eligible Class IV employees under their respective jurisdictions.

The instructions have been issued to Deputy Directors in Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan districts. They have been directed to undertake the regularisation process strictly in accordance with the list provided by the department and the terms and conditions prescribed by the government from time to time.

However, the department pointed out that a proposal concerning the regularisation and posting of eligible daily-wage employees under the jurisdiction of the Deputy Director of Higher Education, Sirmaur, had not been received earlier.

Consequently, the Deputy Director of Higher Education, Sirmaur, has been asked to submit a separate proposal containing the names of eligible employees in order of seniority. The proposal must also specify the sanctioned vacant posts available against which these employees can be considered for regularisation.

The department has clarified that the regularisation of employees in Sirmaur district will be considered only after the proposal is received, approval is obtained from the competent authority and all prescribed eligibility conditions are fulfilled.