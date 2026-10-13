Governor Urges People to Preserve Local Languages, Connect Youth with Himachal’s Cultural Heritage

Shimla: Governor Kavinder Gupta has called for collective efforts to preserve Himachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage, natural resources and traditional way of life, urging people to promote local languages, folk traditions and cultural practices among the younger generation.

The Governor was speaking at the inauguration of Mukhautasur, a two-day theatre festival based on the novel Hidimb by author S.R. Harnot, at the historic Gaiety Theatre in Shimla. The play was presented by artists of Chandernahan Rangmanch, Rohru.

The theatrical production conveys a strong message about the need to protect the environment, folk culture, mountains and rivers from increasing commercialisation and self-serving interests. Appreciating the artists and director Krish Bharti, the Governor said the production was socially relevant and deeply rooted in Himachal Pradesh’s cultural ethos.

He observed that the play goes beyond the story of Mata Hidimba and highlights several challenges facing Himalayan society, including environmental degradation, the erosion of cultural values and the growing menace of drug abuse among youth.

The Governor particularly appreciated the inclusion of Himachal’s folk songs, local dialects and traditional cultural elements in the production. He said these features give the play a distinct identity and establish a strong connection with the land, traditions and people of the state.

Emphasising the importance of protecting Himachal’s natural and cultural wealth, Gupta said the state should not be viewed merely as a tourism destination. He stressed that equal attention must be given to conserving its forests, mountains and rivers, alongside preserving traditional dialects, folk traditions, festivals and musical instruments.

The Governor appealed to people to speak their local languages at home, celebrate traditional festivals with pride and ensure that the younger generation remains connected with Himachal Pradesh’s cultural heritage. He also urged citizens to work collectively to keep forests, rivers and mountains clean and protected, while safeguarding young people from social evils such as drug abuse.

Highlighting the growing academic interest in S.R. Harnot’s novel Hidimb, Gupta noted that the work has gained recognition beyond Himachal Pradesh and has become a subject of research at universities in India and abroad.