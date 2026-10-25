Governor Calls for Harnessing Himachal’s Heritage, Resources and Youth Potential for Viksit Bharat@2047

Chamba: Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta has called for harnessing the state’s rich natural and cultural heritage, local resources and youth potential to generate employment, promote entrepreneurship and strengthen the state’s contribution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

The Governor was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of the 3rd Destination Himachal Expo 2026, organised on the theme ‘Viksit Bharat–Viksit Himachal’ at the historic Chowgan in Chamba.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said the expo provided an important platform to connect people with opportunities in employment, entrepreneurship, technology, skill development and government initiatives. He stressed that the vision of a developed India could be realised only when every state, district and village contributed to the country’s progress.

Highlighting the role of infrastructure in regional development, the Governor said projects such as the Atal Tunnel and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) had opened new possibilities for remote and hilly areas by improving connectivity and access to markets, tourism and economic opportunities. Better connectivity, he added, should also translate into improved access to education, healthcare and employment for people living in far-flung areas.

Gupta emphasised the need to tap Chamba’s tourism potential by promoting rural, religious and adventure tourism, along with homestays. These sectors, he said, could generate meaningful livelihood opportunities for local youth and women while strengthening the regional economy. He also underlined the importance of ensuring that tourism and other economic activities remain environmentally sustainable and protect the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

Referring to the district’s rich cultural heritage, including the traditional Chamba Rumal, woodcraft, handicrafts and local food products, the Governor called for connecting traditional products with modern designs, quality standards, digital marketing and wider markets. He said initiatives such as ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Make in India’ could help local artisans and entrepreneurs expand their reach and improve their livelihoods.

He also highlighted the PM Vishwakarma scheme, which supports traditional artisans and craftspeople through skill upgradation, modern tools, financial assistance and market linkages. Gupta urged artisans in Chamba to take advantage of the scheme while preserving the region’s traditional skills and craftsmanship.

Stressing the importance of agriculture and horticulture to the rural economy, the Governor called for greater adoption of modern technology, food processing, value addition and improved market access to enhance farmers’ incomes.

Urging young people to become job creators rather than merely job seekers, Gupta said tourism, agriculture, technology, food processing and handicrafts offered considerable scope for entrepreneurship. He encouraged youth to make use of Central Government schemes, skill-development programmes and institutional support to establish enterprises and create employment within their communities.

The Governor appreciated the participation of various ministries, scientific institutions, public sector undertakings and skill-development organisations in the expo. He expressed hope that the event would lead to concrete outcomes in the form of training, technical assistance, market linkages, entrepreneurship and employment generation.

He said the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 would gain momentum when farmers prospered, young people became self-reliant, women were economically empowered, local enterprises flourished and the country’s cultural heritage was preserved. He congratulated the organisers, particularly Dr Rajeev Bhardwaj and the team of Avishkar Exhibition and Promotion, and wished the expo success.

Earlier, Member of Parliament Dr Rajeev Bhardwaj welcomed the Governor and honoured him with a traditional cap, shawl and memento.

In his welcome address, Bhardwaj described the third edition of Destination Himachal Expo as an important initiative to advance the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

He said transforming Chamba from an aspirational district into a source of inspiration would require collective efforts by the administration, public representatives and local residents. The district’s natural resources, cultural heritage, tourism potential and local products, he added, could open new avenues for development and help create sustainable livelihood opportunities.